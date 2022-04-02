Mary H. Cobb, 80, of Brier Hill

Mary passed away at the University of Vermont Medical Center on March 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary H. Cobb, age 80 of Brier Hill will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (April 4, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow at the Ingham Cemetery in Brier Hill.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mary passed away at the University of Vermont Medical Center on March 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her husband Charles Cobb; a son Charles Cobb Jr. & his wife Sandra of Florence, TX; a daughter Sally Halladay & her husband Gary of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Ruthann Nutting, Jessica Halladay, Jamie Downs, Ariel Perry and Skyler Cobb; eight great-grandchildren; a brother Joe Brooks of 3 Mile Bay; sisters Theresa Aldrich & her husband Si of Brier Hill and Shirley Bass & her husband Rick of Hammond; along with many nieces nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by three brothers George “Bub” Brooks, Emerson Brooks & John Brooks; a sister Marjorie Kingston and a great-grandson.

Mary was born on October 18, 1941 in Macomb, a daughter of the late Theron & Irene (Flight) Brooks. She attended Morristown School and later married Charles H. Cobb on April 8, 1961. Mary began her career at the Standard Shade Roller in Ogdensburg where she worked for several years. She then became a home healthcare aid in addition to working with Chuck as a ground keeper and cemetery care taker for many years in the area. The couple seemed to work tirelessly for others, always with a smile.

Mary loved her family deeply and treasured the time spent with them. She also enjoyed eating out, knitting, square dancing, and always ensured who every stopped at her house had plenty to eat. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brier Hill Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.