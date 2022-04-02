Michael L. Tarzia, 78, of Watertown

Michael L. Tarzia, 78, formerly of Haley Street, passed away March 31, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael L. Tarzia, 78, formerly of Haley Street, passed away March 31, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home.

Mike was born July 13, 1943, in Watertown, son of Joseph and Catherine (DeFranco) Tarzia. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in June of 1961. On July 6, 1963, he married Ursula (Jane) St. Croix at Holy Family Church.

Mike was a car salesman for many years and retired from Waite Toyota in 2005. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve, a member of the Elks Lodge #496 and a member of Watertown Golf Club where he participated in the Wednesday Golf League. Most weekends, rain or shine, snow or ice (literally) you could find him playing golf with his buddies at the Park.

Mike spent his summers on Sherwin’s Bay on Pillar Point during his childhood. He was surrounded by many cousins and life was good. He loved the Lake and time spent with family. Last summer he was able to spend time back on Sherwin’s Bay with his lovely bride. It brought him so much joy and was the highlight of his year.

During the early part of his retirement, Mike and Jane spent time in Charlotte with their son Michael and his young family. They also traveled to Saratoga Springs to spend time with their daughter Michele. They enjoyed time at the track and the Racino, always hoping to win.

Surviving besides his wife, Jane, are a son, Michael L. (Shelby) Tarzia, Jr., Concord, NC, three daughters, Terri Tarzia, Catherine (Thomas) O’Brien and Michele Tarzia, all of Watertown, two brothers, Anthony (Elaine) Tarzia, Joseph (Karen) Tarzia, all of Watertown, and a sister Mary Booth, Watertown. His five grandchildren, Halle O’Brien, Rachel O’Brien, Julia O’Brien of Rochester NY and Michael (Trey) Tarzia, III and Sophia Tarzia, were his pride and joy. He lit up whenever he spent time with them. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many, many cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly.

Mike’s family would like to acknowledge and thank his amazing caregiver, Kim Kehoe who helped him these past two years. Also, the amazing staff of the 4th floor at Samaritan Keep Home. They made Mike a part of their family took great care of him. For that, we are eternally grateful.

There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10am at Holy Family Church. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

