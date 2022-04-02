Advertisement

Patricia Ann Tryon, 74, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Tryon, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Watertown Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Patty was born in Watertown May 15, 1947, daughter of Robert and Audrey (Signor) Puffer and she attended Watertown schools. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, boating, and life on the River. Her family, her children and their families were her life.

Patty is survived by her devoted life partner of 35 years, Michael D. Saunders; three children, Jolie E. Tryon and fiance Randy Nier, Williamstown, Jill E. LaGrange and husband Nate, Franklin, IN, and Joel E. Tryon and wife Camille, Cedar Rapids, IA; Michael’s children, Matthew Saunders and wife Ann, Watertown and Amy Russell and husband Mark, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; ten grandchildren, Shawn Michael, Madison, Owen, Aaron, Jessa, Andrew, Emma, David, Sam, and Trey; two great grandchildren, Callum and Caden; two brothers, Robert Puffer and wife Kelly, Chillicothe, OH and Steven Puffer and wife Gwen, Columbia, TN; sister Victoria Puffer, Long Beach, CA; one niece, two nephews, and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, April 5, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 6, at 2 PM at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will be at the family’s convenience in Point Vivian Cemetery, Town of Alexandria. Online condolences to Patty’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey St., Watertown, NY 13601.

