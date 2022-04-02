Ricky passed away on Thursday March 31st at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Ricky S. Simmons of Heuvelton will be held on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) at the Heuvelton Amvets from 3:00 to 6:00pm. Ricky passed away on Thursday March 31st at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Dawn; a son Adam Simmons of Canton; two daughters Brandi Taylor & her husband LeRoy of Heuvelton and Patti Simmons & her fiancee Jay Tyson of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Kaleb Morrow-Simmons, Elijah Morrow, Jordyn Simmons, Anthoni Pope and Aaron Ellis; a step-mother Rosemary Simmons of Heuvelton; four brothers James (Sharon) Chambers of Williamson, Terry Simmons of Ogdensburg, Bradley (Michelle) Simmons of Leonardville KS, Daren (Jennifer) Simmons of Lagrangeville NY; a sister Bonnie (Dave) Ladouceur of Ogdensburg; a sister-in-law Judy Simmons of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Rick was predeceased by two brothers Timothy and Donald Simmons Jr.

Ricky was born on March 7, 1955 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Donald & Theresa (Chambers) Simmons. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1973 and later married Dawn Kirby on August 3, 1974. During his career he worked for Donald Simmons Construction and Kirby Construction Companies from 1972 to 1984, a custodian at Heuvelton Central School from 1984 to 2000 and a maintenance man for Amvets in Heuvelton from 2000 to 2015.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, woodworking and solving problems for the people he cared for. However, the things that matter most to him were taking care of his grandchildren, and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to Sons of Amvets, 107 S. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

