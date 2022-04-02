Robert J. “Fobie” Faubert, 60, of Alexandria Bay

Robert J. “Fobie” Faubert, 60, passed away at home on Friday, April 1st. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. “Fobie” Faubert, 60, passed away at home on Friday, April 1st.

He was born in January 31, 1961 in Watertown, NY, son of Victor J. and Ruth M. Simmons Faubert.

He graduated from Alexandria Central High School and attended Jefferson Community College. He was a career chef, working for Bonnie Castle Resort and later for Riveredge Resort, both in Alexandria Bay.

He was an avid golfer.

He is survived by two brothers, Patrick J. Faubert and Albert J. Faubert, both of Redwood, NY and a sister, Louise Faubert, Tucson, AZ.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a time to be announced,

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations.

