Three Mile Bay community comes together to support firefighter battling cancer

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - “The heart and soul of a community”. That’s how some people describe a Three Mile Bay volunteer firefighter who is battling cancer. Saturday, the community came out to support him.

Hundreds gathered at the Three Mile Bay Fire Department to help out Volunteer Firefighter Randy Martin. He’s currently battling cancer.

Silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, bake sale- you name it. All money raised will go towards Martin’s medical bills.

“Randy was kind of the heart and soul. Randy is an integral part of our community, not just the volunteer fire department, but with our Parks and Recreation and our youth committee. We’re just to help him out any way we can and honor what he meant to the community,” said Charlie Mount, President of the Three Mile Bay Fire Company.

Donations can continue to be sent to the Three Mile Bay Fire Department.

