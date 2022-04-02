Advertisement

Three Mile Bay community comes together to support firefighter battling cancer

“The heart and soul of a community”. That’s how some people describe a Three Mile Bay volunteer...
“The heart and soul of a community”. That’s how some people describe a Three Mile Bay volunteer firefighter who is battling cancer.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - “The heart and soul of a community”. That’s how some people describe a Three Mile Bay volunteer firefighter who is battling cancer. Saturday, the community came out to support him.

Hundreds gathered at the Three Mile Bay Fire Department to help out Volunteer Firefighter Randy Martin. He’s currently battling cancer.

Silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, bake sale- you name it. All money raised will go towards Martin’s medical bills.

“Randy was kind of the heart and soul. Randy is an integral part of our community, not just the volunteer fire department, but with our Parks and Recreation and our youth committee. We’re just to help him out any way we can and honor what he meant to the community,” said Charlie Mount, President of the Three Mile Bay Fire Company.

Donations can continue to be sent to the Three Mile Bay Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Fatal two vehicle collision in Lewis County Friday evening
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district loses $759K to cybercrime
Crash
Route 177 in town of Rodman reopens after crash
New York Air Brake
Last laid-off workers leave New York Air Brake
Copenhagen Central School
3rd grade lesson on gender raises questions at Copenhagen school

Latest News

As the season flips to spring, that means one last chance to hit the ice.
Ice skating club puts on end of year show in Watertown
COVID-19 Booster Shots
Hochul announces state’s 2nd COVID booster shot eligibility
In Girls’ Frontier League Lacrosse from Watertown High, as the Lady Cyclones hosted IHC in a...
Friday Sports: Girls’ Watertown, IHC Lacrosse duke it out
The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Fatal two vehicle collision in Lewis County Friday evening