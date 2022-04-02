Zoey Shea Dobransky, 22, of Carthage, New York, passed away on March 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving mother and father Denise and Derrick Kiggins and her husband, David Dobransky. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Zoey Shea Dobransky, 22, of Carthage, New York, passed away on March 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving mother and father Denise and Derrick Kiggins and her husband, David Dobransky. Zoey was born on May 2, 1999.

Zoey is survived by her husband, David Dobransky, two beautiful boys whom she loved with all her heart, Asher Warren 4 and Shilo Jack 2, her mother Denise Collette Kiggins, her dad, Derrick Kiggins, her biological dad, Paul Bridge, sister Bryanna (Tim) Anson, sister Morganne (Devon) Carpenter, brother Zayne (Katie) Bridge, niece Rowan Anson, nephews Tripp Anson, Jaxon, Finnegan, and Wesley Carpenter.

Zoey captivated the eyes of anyone who met her. Not only with her beauty but her heart full of kindness, passion, creativity and love. Zoey took these traits into the healthcare field where she was a home health aide at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living facility before becoming ill. Continuing on with her dreams of helping people, she completed her phlebotomy certification. Her goal in life was to become a registered nurse, and she would have been one of the best. She was very passionate about helping others. Zoey recently had worked as a bartender at Trackside and the Rod and Gun Club in Harrisville, NY.

Zoey requested a celebration of life be held in her honor as opposed to a traditional funeral service. Please join us in a celebration of life for our beautiful Zoey Shea at the Harrisville Firehall on April 9th from 12-4.

A GoFundMe has been established to create a trust fund for her beautiful boys. https://gofund.me/1232dd15

