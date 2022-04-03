Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft brew pub should be going up.

Here’s an architectural rendering from the developer:

An architectural rendering of a craft brewery set to be built in Ogdensburg, NY. (wwny)

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for the city and for the North Country. Craft brewing is very popular, so we’re excited to be the home of the River Street Brewing Company,” said Andrea Smith, City of Ogdensburg Planning and Development Director.

The brewery is the brainchild of Ogdensburg businessman Bill Hosmer. But it’s only half the story here. Local businessmen Chris and Mike Frary want to build a new hotel on the site of the old Ramada Inn.

“They have a vision. You know, they’re local business people, lived here their whole life, been successful. They see the potential and they’re willing to invest in our city,” said Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly.

Monday, Ogdensburg City Council approved selling half the 17 Main lot to Hosmer’s River Street Brewing Company. Chris and Mike Frary have proposed putting a storage building for their marina and hotel at the lot’s opposite end.

“So this is kind of the centerpiece, quite literally, of the marina district and something that holds a lot of promise,” said Smith.

Chris and Mike Frary currently operate a marina on the Oswegatchie River on the hotel property’s north side. Hosmer’s Marina and his Smuggler’s Cafe restaurant are just east of 17 Main Street. Final planning board approval for the brewery could come as soon as April 5.

Now here the interest is along the Oswegatchie waterfront. But developers are also keenly interested in the shoreline along the St. Lawrence.

Those include the Diamond National property and other brownfield sites along the river.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.