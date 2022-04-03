Domestic dispute in Macomb leads to several charges

MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was arrested in a domestic dispute on Saturday.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old John Love in the Town of Macomb.

Love allegedly struck another person, causing injury, obstructed their breathing, and flashed a firearm. This all occurred in the presence of a child.

Love is charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, 2nd Degree Menacing, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. A Stay Away Order of Protection was issued in favor of the victim.

