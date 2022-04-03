Advertisement

Fort Drum soldier writes his own story - A children’s book!

Staff Sergeant Aaron Wilson, Fort Drum, with his children's book 'Baron Yilson goes to the...
Staff Sergeant Aaron Wilson, Fort Drum, with his children's book 'Baron Yilson goes to the Dentist'.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier has leapt into the world of children’s books.

Staff Sergeant Aaron Wilson has four children of his own and has always liked writing.

Earlier this year, he just wanted to see if he’d be able to write a book of his own with more representation of black characters.

A few months later, his book ‘Baron Yilson Goes to the Dentist’ was published.

The book shows kids that they don’t need to be afraid of new things like going to the dentist.

“For anybody who’s thinking about writing a book, just get started. Worry about all the other stuff later. Just get started and take it one step at at time and work at it and eventually you’ll have the results,” said Wilson.

Wilson says he plans to make more books for children.

‘Baron Yilson Goes to the Dentist’ is available on Amazon.

