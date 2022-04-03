Saturday Sports: Lacrosse dominates North Country sports scene

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse dominated the action locally on Saturday with a number of matchups taking place around the area.

We begin on the boys’ side in Dexter, where the General Brown Lions hosted Canton in a Frontier League - NAC meeting.

7 seconds in, the Lions take the lead on Gabe Malcolm’s tally: 1-0 General Brown.

Then it was Hayden Coney going top shelf for the goal: 2-0 General Brown.

Malcolm connects for his 2nd goal of the game: 3-0 Lions.

Rhett Palmer gets Canton on the board, but the Golden Bears fall to General Brown 10-6.

Staying on the boys’ side, a Frontier League battle in Carthage where the Comets played host to the South Jeff Spartans.

Carthage opens the scoring on Carter Kempney’s laser: 1-0 Comets.

The Spartans tie it up when Cobin O’Brien finds the mark, knotting the score at 1.

Carthage regains the lead when Ashton Norton goes top shelf: 2-1 Comets.

With the Spartans down 3-1, Ethan Hopkins dents net: 3-2 Carthage. The Comets double up South Jeff for a final score of 8-4.

In girls’ non-league lacrosse from Carthage, the Lady Comets met Chittenango.

With 6 seconds left in the game, Carthage appears to tie the game on Maddie Santamour’s goal making it 6 all, but the goal is waved off due to a clock issue.

Then it was Carthage with one last chance to tie it, but Gracie Higher’s shot is stopped.

Chittenango holds on to beat Carthage by a final score of 6-5.

In men’s college lacrosse from SUNY Canton, the Roos hosted NVU Lyndon in a NAC matchup.

In the 1st quarter, Austin Mesler gets the scoring underway for Canton: 1-0 Roos.

Then it was Zack LaFave from point blank range: 2-0 SUNY Canton.

Noah Robinson’s tally makes it 3-0 as SUNY Canton beats NVU-Lyndon 23-4.

In women’s college lacrosse from Canton, the Lady Roos hosting NVU-Lyndon in NAC play.

in the 1st half, it was Maddy Caron with her 17th goal of the year: 1-0 Lady Roos.

Then it was Casey Pelton with the blast from point blank range: 2-0.

Scarlet Ditoro makes it 3-0 as the Lady Roos roll to a 19-1 win.

On the ice, the Watertown Wolves hosted Danbury in Federal Hockey League action at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Wolves get on the board first in the 1st period when Alexander Jmaeff lights the lamp: 1-0 Wolves after 1 period.

The game went on to a 5-5 overtime tie, but Delaware took the win 6-5.

