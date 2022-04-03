The snow makes a return on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows will make it into the lower 30′s tonight before some rain and snow moves in by Sunday morning.

Many will see snow start to fall by 10 AM Sunday. The lower elevations will see mostly rain as temperatures will warm into the 40′s Sunday. The Tug Hill has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow showers, however accumulations will be light.

Monday will be a dry day with highs making it into the mid 40′s.

Tuesday will also be dry with highs making it into the mid 50′s.

Rain will make a return Wednesday with the best chance of rain overnight into Thursday.

Thursday will have a 100% chance of rain with highs making it into the lower 50s.

