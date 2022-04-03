Sunday Sports: Watertown lacrosse looks to defend Frontier League title

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first full week of Boys’ Frontier League Lacrosse action is in the books, and for the defending champion Watertown Cyclones, it’s the beginning of their chance to defend their title.

The Watertown Cyclones are looking to build on a 2021 season that saw Coach Brian Navarra’s team post a 13-4 overall record and winning the Frontier League Title with a 9-1 record.

While the Cyclones came up 1 game short of the Section 3 Class B Championship game losing to ESM, Navarra says it was a banner season.

”15 seniors last year. A great group of kids that have been playing together their whole lives from youth lacrosse and up. It was an amazing group, but when they graduated, we lost 15 guys so we replaced a lot of starters from last year,” said Navarra.

But the Cyclones haven’t missed a beat.

Watertown opened the season on Thursday night with a 10-5 win over the Indian River Warriors at Cyclone Stadium. And Navarra says while numbers are down a bit, he has a young and talented squad.

”We only have one senior and I think 8 juniors, 5 sophomores and 4 freshman and everybody’s contributing. Numbers are down a little bit across the whole program, a few kids at each level, but again everybody that’s on the roster is participating and is playing a big role,” said Navarra.

The players that have been plugged in to starting roles, replacing those departed seniors, say expectations are high once again this year and add that they’re developing as a unit each and every day.

”Yeah, this group of guys is just amazing. We’re really young, we don’t have much chemistry but we’re meshing really quick and we’re learning everyone’s play styles. It’s just looking really promising so far,” said junior defender Joe Girardi.

”Yeah, we’re a really young team, but just because we’re a young team doesn’t mean we can’t be developed. We have very good communication, we’re good friends with each other, we have bonds that we’ll never forget,” said Jack Clough.

”We’re a very young team, but we’ve all been playing since we’re 6 or 7 years old and all been playing together for a while, so we might be young and underestimate us a little bit, but we can play the game,” said Kyan Combs.

Navarra says the key to his team being successful this season will be not looking ahead and taking it one game at a time.

”The Frontier League is gonna be very tough. You know Carthage, Indian River, South Jeff, General Brown and us among others are- I think we’re all pretty even quite honestly, and you just gotta take it one game at a time and be ready to play every single night,” said Navarra.

The Cyclones are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Adams to meet South Jeff.

On the ice, the Watertown Wolves clinched the Federal Hockey League regular season title on Friday night with an 8-1 win over Delaware at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

With the win, the Wolves also earned a bye in the opening round of the Federal Hockey League playoffs and home ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

With 5 games left in the regular season, Wolves Coach Brent Clarke says he’ll be giving some key players a little time off to get healthy and ready for the postseason.

”You know, we just want to make sure everyone’s healthy so we’re not going to be playing our captain and some of our other leadership players, some of the older guys. Rest those guys and let them be fully healthy for the playoffs. You know, some of them have been playing with nagging injuries all year. Right now, since we clinched last night, the next 6 games, not that they’re not important, but we just want to get through them healthy and unscathed. Ready to be 100% for what really matters,” said Clarke.

