Cheryl D. Madlin, 73, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl D. Madlin, age 73, of 9681 State Highway 37, Ogdensburg, NY, mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend, passed away at home on April 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born Cheryl Darlene Bice, June 29, 1948, the daughter of Frances Emma Waldo Bice and Erwin Knolan Bice. She was the youngest of ten children.

Friends may call at Frary Funeral Home on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. The funeral will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home. Interment will be at the mausoleum. Cheryl married Gary H. Madlin on December 23, 1970. There were two children of this marriage, a son and a daughter. Brook W. Madlin and his wife, Melissa, Waddington, and Tara and Corey Swinwood, Canton. There are three grandchildren, Emily Madlin, Nolan and Madeline Swinwood and Tanner Smith.

Surviving are two brothers, Rev. Norman A. Bice and wife, Joyce, De Peyster, NY and Dr. Garry R. Bice and wife, Dr. Juanita Bice, Paducah, KY, and two sisters, Nancy and Allan Bell, Heuvelton, NY, and Sonja and Donald Wolfe, Jacksonville, NC; one brother-in-law, Bryan Tynan and many, many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by four sisters, Janet M. Shatraw, Lillian E. Masters, Maxine G. Davis, Sandra D. Tynan; one brother, George (Gig) F. Bice and one half-brother, James Bice.

Cheryl attended Lisbon Elementary Central and Heuvelton Central School. She graduated in June 1966 from Heuvelton and from SUNY Canton in 1968 with an Associates Degree, in addition, Cheryl took and completed many other college level courses.

Cheryl began her working career as a teletype setter at the Ogdensburg Journal and then at Potsdam State University in the Library. She then went to the Society of the United Helpers on April 7, 1969, working as a Secretary to the CEO until her release on July 1, 2004.

She enjoyed refinishing furniture, reading cookbooks, enjoying nature and the outdoors, and especially spending time with grandchildren, her son and daughter and her family members. Cheryl loved her friends and often spoke of how dear they were to her and how long it took to grow an old friend. Cheryl has worked with the Lisbon Hall of Fame committee since its inception. She was an office of the Lisbon Athletic Booster Club. She helped many other organizations behind the scenes including the Heuvelton Labor Day committee, Seniorama, and the Russell, DeKalb, Hermon, and Ogdensburg Senior Citizen Clubs. She was also a member of the St. Lawrence County Office of the Aging Advisory Board, St. Lawrence County Senior Citizen Council, and New York State Senior Action Council.

Cheryl received the Outstanding Contribution by a Senior Award in May 2008 from the St. Lawrence County Senior Citizen Council. She also served as Assistant Treasurer and Parliamentarian of the St. Lawrence County Council of Senior Citizens. While working at the United Helpers, Cheryl was awarded one of the Society of the United Helpers most prestigious awards, the “Jacqueline B. Hodges Special Recognition Award.”

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cheryl’s memory to the Heuvelton First Presbyterian Church, 63 Lisbon St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

