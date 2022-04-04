David P. Irish, Sr., 77, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for David P. Irish, Sr., 77, a resident of County Highway 47, Parishville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Irish passed away early Monday morning at the Gouverneur Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of David P. Irish Sr.

