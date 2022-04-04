Advertisement

David P. Irish, Sr., 77, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for David P. Irish, Sr., 77, a resident of County Highway 47, Parishville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mr. Irish passed away early Monday morning at the Gouverneur Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of David P. Irish Sr.

