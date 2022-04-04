Feeling like spring this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With mostly dry skies and some sunshine, it’s going to be a very nice day.
A few lingering snow showers will move off early and we’ll have partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.
Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tuesday will be nice, too. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.
We could hit 60 on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain.
There’s more rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be around 50.
It will be in the mid-40s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain and Sunday will be partly sunny.
