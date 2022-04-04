Advertisement

Feeling like spring this week

Beth Hall takes a look into the week ahead.
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With mostly dry skies and some sunshine, it’s going to be a very nice day.

A few lingering snow showers will move off early and we’ll have partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will be nice, too. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.

We could hit 60 on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain.

There’s more rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be around 50.

It will be in the mid-40s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain and Sunday will be partly sunny.

