Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop

St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A traffic stop in St. Lawrence County ended with three arrests and the seizure of fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office said deputies stopped a vehicle on Acco Drive in the town of Oswegatchie Monday.

According to officials, approximately 320 glassine envelopes of fentanyl were found inside the vehicle along with two sets of digital scales.

Deputies charged three people with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - intent to sell, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are:

  • Devon Young, age 26, Winthrop
  • Sebastian Horton, age 27, Ogdensburg
  • Emily Moniere, age 25, Potsdam

All three suspects were arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

