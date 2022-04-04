Franklin “Frank” Charles Johnson, 89, of Watertown

Franklin “Frank” Charles Johnson, 89, formerly of 127 Spring Ave, Watertown, New York died peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Franklin “Frank” Charles Johnson, 89, formerly of 127 Spring Ave, Watertown, New York died peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York.

He was born on November 13,1932 in New Bremen, New York to the late Francis C. and Ethel N. (Morse) Johnson. He graduated from Lowville Central in 1950. He served in the United States Navy from 1951-1956. Franklin married Beverley M. Markey on August 29,1953 at the Lowville Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson died on May 5, 2016.

Frank served in the United States Navy Reserves as an Electrician’s Mate Third Class, serving on active duty for two years March 16,1954 - March 16,1956 on the USS Lake Champlain (CV-39), being honorably discharged on March 16,1956. He was employed by Niagara Mohawk as Chief Operator at the Beaver River Plant retiring in 1994.

He is survived by his three children, Franklin Johnson Jr., Watertown; James and his wife Laurie Johnson, Pine Bush, NY; David and his wife Debra Johnson, Mannsville; he is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher, Chris, Seraph (Chad) Millar, Amy (Joel) Boulden, Breana (Noah) Ingerson, Cassandra, two great-grandchildren, Amelia & James, a brother, George (Veronica) Johnson, Washington, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his infant son, Darren Scott Johnson, a sister Shirley Johnson and a grandson, Andrew.

Frank enjoyed woodworking. He served one term on the Copenhagen Central School Board. He also served for 26 years on the town board for the Town of Denmark. He and his wife Beverley hosted many social gatherings and visiting pastors in the 1980′s. They hosted Bible Study at their home for many years. Frank enjoyed camping; he was a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America for over 20 years. A devoted member of the River of Life Church in Copenhagen and recently a member of the Rutland Congregational Church in Watertown, NY. A proud member of the American Legion- 0723 Floyd Lyng, Copenhagen, NY.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Burial with Military Honors will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:30am in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:30am with the Reverend David Woodruff, officiating at the Rutland Congregational Church on the Middle Road in Watertown, NY. A luncheon will be held following the service at the church.

Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rutland Congregational Church.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.