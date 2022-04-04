Advertisement

Harry N. Nordberg, Jr., 90, of Gouverneur

Apr. 4, 2022
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Harry N. Nordberg, Jr. 90, of Gouverneur, died March 29,2022 at Samaritan Keep Home after a brief illness.

Harry was born July 30, 1931 in Mansfield, MA, a son of Harry N. and Anne Gloria Nordberg, Sr. He graduated from Monsignor James Coyle Catholic High School and later attended the University of Hartford, CT. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1949 and transferred to the United States Marines in 1951. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1954 after fighting in the Korean War. Harry married Vera Jean Alberry on April 14, 1956. He was employed as a Process Planner at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, CT. for 32 years. After Harry and Vera retired to Gouverneur, NY, Harry became a member of the American Legion Post 0065 and Gouverneur Rod and Gun Club. He has always been a gun enthusiast and was an excellent shooter winning many trophies with the Metropolitan District shooting club of Connecticut. He had a zest for life and loved to converse with all.

Harry leaves behind his wife, Vera of 66 years. Surviving besides his wife; is a son Harry N Nordberg, III and wife, Kathy Nordberg, a daughter Norma Jean, and husband, Scott Busey, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family with military honors in Spragueville Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to www.dlcalarco.com

