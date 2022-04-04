Joyce E. Colby, 84, of Massena

Joyce E. Colby, 84, of 108 East Orvis Street, passed away Sunday morning, April 3, 2022 at her home with the love and support of her daughters at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joyce E. Colby, 84, of 108 East Orvis Street, passed away Sunday morning, April 3, 2022 at her home with the love and support of her daughters at her side.

Joyce was born on November 29, 1937 at the family home in Norfolk, the daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta (Barnes) Bush. She attended rural schools in Grantville. She first married Lyle Gollinger, he sadly predeceased her in 1965. On July 22, 1966, she married Jack R. Colby, II at the Norfolk United Methodist Church. He predeceased her on March 22, 2008.

Joyce was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family and friends. She was always there for those in need and especially wanted to be sure that everyone was eating. She enjoyed visiting with her friends, bingo, and was an avid NY Yankees fan.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Annette (Ronald) Roth and Kelli Colby (Anthony Romeo), all of Massena; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. She is also survived by her special caregiver, Dawn Thomas of Massena; her sisters-in-law, Connie (Charlie) Brown and Terry Lieberth, all of Ausable Forks; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by two grandsons, Ronald Roth, Jr in infancy; and Ralph J. Gollinger, II, of June 6, 2012; her sisters, Shirley Bush on January 7, 1988, Beverly Bush on January 7, 1999; and Barbara Bush on April 29, 2008.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a celebration of her life will be held on April 12th from 3-5:00 PM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contribution in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley (www. hospiceslv.org)

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.