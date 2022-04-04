Kim D. Robertson, 70, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Kim D. Robertson, age 70, passed away after a lengthy illness February 2, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY.

Kim was born to the late Dale and Nina (Furnace) Robertson on August 22, 1951 in Massena NY. Kim graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1973. After serving his country he returned to Waddington where he worked and retired as a NYS Teamster. He was deeply involved in the community and American Legion, serving as Commander.

Kim is survived by his sister Daleann and husband Kip Morris, nephews Jake and Adam and their families, an uncle and aunt and many cousins.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a brother Peter Robertson, and nephew Michael Morris. A graveside service with full military honors will take place in Brookside Cemetery Waddington 11:00 A.M on Wednesday May 25, 2022. Memorial donations in Kim’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

