Leadership changes announced at Carthage Savings

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Savings and Loan Association President and CEO Thomas Piché is stepping down as president after 25 years.

He will retain his role as CEO as Dale Klock takes over as president when Piché steps down at the end of the year.

Board chair Thomas Sauter announced the changes Monday.

He said Klock -- a 20-year employee -- will take over day-to-day operations and Piché will continue working on strategic initiatives and assist with the transition.

Sauter says during Piché's presidency, the association’s assets nearly tripled. Full-service branches were established in Watertown and Croghan, and a loan production office was created in Clayton.

Sauter also announced that Lori Snyder has been promoted to vice president of lending, Jenna Ebbrecht has been named treasurer, Wendy McLane has been appointed assistant vice president in charge of retail banking, and Jasmine Coffman has been named team leader of the mortgage processing department.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.