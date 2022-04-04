Advertisement

Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers

Back on the Big Screen - Where it Belongs
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Friday, May 6 at 7 pm

Before the movie, stop by for fun pre-show events starting at 6:15pm!*Dress up in your BEST LotR attire (encouraged but not required)*Photo opportunities using a green screen with scenes from the movie and characters in costume*The Two Towers trivia*Special features from the movie available for viewingMark your calendars! Date/time for the third movie is:*The Return of the King: Friday, May 6, 7pm. Doors open at 6:15pmIn the part second of the Tolkien trilogy, Frodo Baggins and the other members of the Fellowship continue on their sacred quest to destroy the One Ring--but on separate paths. Their destinies lie at two towers--Orthanc Tower in Isengard, where the corrupt wizard Saruman awaits, and Sauron’s fortress at Barad-dur, deep within the dark lands of Mordor.Directors: Peter JacksonStudio: New Line CinemaRuntime: 170 minutesCast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Liv Tyler

go to the Clayton Opera Website for more information.

