Maria R. Fitzgerald, 80, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Mrs. Maria R. Fitzgerald, 80, passed away March 31st, at the Samaritan Medical Center.
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Maria R. Fitzgerald, 80, passed away March 31st, at the Samaritan Medical Center. There will be a Graveside Committal Service, Saturday, April 9th, at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

Maria was born February 16th, 1942, in Ameca, Mexico, the daughter of Pedro and Macalcia Cervantes Avila. She graduated from Jefferson Community College.

On May 11th, 1972, she married Terry J. Fitzgerald in Watertown. Terry died in May 2010.

She worked in the retail industry at various places in the North Country.

Maria enjoyed baking, cooking, her pet cats, dog sitting, reading, socializing, and having tea with her neighbors.

Surviving are two sons, Russell of Arlington, Virginia, and Terry (Simona) of San Diego, California; and two grandchildren.

Donations can be made in her name to the S.P.C.A. of Jefferson County, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

