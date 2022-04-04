On a mission: church members clean Hammond highway

TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - If you notice a stretch of Route 37 in the town of Hammond looking better, you have a church group to thank.

Every year about this time, the Hammond Presbyterian Church makes it a mission to pick up the roadsides.

“It feels good to come out here and help make the roadsides look clean. And, we have nice days like this - just a nice day to be out,” said Kennon Gardner, Rossie.

The good vibes can be tempered a bit by what they’re collecting. There are car parts and plenty of beer and liquor bottles and cans. Dead animals get a pass. Otherwise, all manner of stuff that got there one way or another hides in the weeds.

“It’s kinda gross what some people throw out here,” said Gardner.

Hope springs eternal of finding something actually valuable.

“One year we found a typewriter. I don’t remember what condition it was in but we found a typewriter. It was kind of crazy,” said Gardner.

The church has been doing this for years. Sometimes it’s a one-day effort; other times it’s more. The good feelings for a good deed done, last.

“We’re out here with our friends helping clean up the side of the road, don’t make it look so bad,” said Logan Jones, volunteer.

“It makes you feel better knowing that you did a good thing for the community and the environment,” said Evan Dishaw, volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.