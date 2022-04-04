Advertisement

On a mission: church members clean Hammond highway

The Hammond Presbyterian Church makes it a mission to pick up the trash along the road.
The Hammond Presbyterian Church makes it a mission to pick up the trash along the road.(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - If you notice a stretch of Route 37 in the town of Hammond looking better, you have a church group to thank.

Every year about this time, the Hammond Presbyterian Church makes it a mission to pick up the roadsides.

“It feels good to come out here and help make the roadsides look clean. And, we have nice days like this - just a nice day to be out,” said Kennon Gardner, Rossie.

The good vibes can be tempered a bit by what they’re collecting. There are car parts and plenty of beer and liquor bottles and cans. Dead animals get a pass. Otherwise, all manner of stuff that got there one way or another hides in the weeds.

“It’s kinda gross what some people throw out here,” said Gardner.

Hope springs eternal of finding something actually valuable.

“One year we found a typewriter. I don’t remember what condition it was in but we found a typewriter. It was kind of crazy,” said Gardner.

The church has been doing this for years. Sometimes it’s a one-day effort; other times it’s more. The good feelings for a good deed done, last.

“We’re out here with our friends helping clean up the side of the road, don’t make it look so bad,” said Logan Jones, volunteer.

“It makes you feel better knowing that you did a good thing for the community and the environment,” said Evan Dishaw, volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic dispute in Macomb leads to several charges
The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Physician assistant dies in Lewis County crash
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.
A fire broke out in a couple of town of Lisbon sheds Saturday afternoon.
Electrical fire destroys two sheds, threatens nearby home in Lisbon
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

Volunteers in Lewis County help can meat to feed the needy around the world
Volunteers can meat in Lewis County to feed needy around the world
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Neighbor supports turning old adult home into homeless shelter
YMCA
State awards more money to YMCA for new community center