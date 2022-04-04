Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A mother is feeling helpless. Her daughter is scared. They say the 11-year-old student in the Watertown City School District has endured bullying and threats by other students for months because of the color of her skin. The family doesn’t know where to turn for help.

Ebony Price says her daughter, Hailey, has been bullied since September by fellow students at Wiley Intermediate School. She says it all stems from a single cause: racism.

“I just want my daughter to feel safe going to school. I want her to go to school, get an education just like everyone else, without getting tormented because of the way she looks,” said Ebony.

On the social media app Snapchat, Hailey showed us a video of kids exchanging voice messages using the “n-word” and other racial slurs.

At one point, Hailey is threatened to get jumped. And Hailey says that’s exactly what happened - there was a physical altercation just last week and as a result, she got suspended for a day.

“I’m missing out on my education for defending myself and that’s sad. That’s messed up,” said Hailey.

Ebony and Hailey say a note was passed in class with drawings and the “n-word” written on it. Ebony says she’s gone to the superintendent about the incidents and has turned over all of the threatening videos to School Resource Officer Shane Ryan.

“I’m not hearing, ‘Oh, okay, these kids got suspended,’ or ‘This is being done.’ Nothing to protect my child,” said Ebony.

Officer Ryan told 7 News he did look into the videos, but they were deemed unfounded. He added there’s more to the story, but was unable to give further comment.

These allegations come as another racist incident is being investigated by New York state. Back in February, five students at Heuvelton High School formed a racial slur with their bodies. Parents have filed complaints.

Ebony says that as a mother trying to protect her daughter, she doesn’t know what else she can do.

“Racism is going to always be here. But we can kind of try to stop this or keep it out of the schools,” said Ebony.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr said state and federal laws prohibit the district from discussing any student-related information, which includes student discipline. She said safety is a top priority in the district.

