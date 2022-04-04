Neighbor supports turning old adult home into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know there’s opposition to a proposal to turn an abandoned Watertown adult home into a homeless shelter. Now, we hear from someone who supports it.

His name is Brad Hurteau. He lives across the street from the old Angel’s Inn Adult Home, the property which is set to become a facility to help the homeless. Hurteau says he believes in the project because the people behind it believed in him.

“I think it’s a great location and it’s a great building for it,” he said.

A proposal to turn the building into a facility to house the homeless has drawn pushback from some in the neighborhood. A petition opposing the home is circulating online and has nearly 400 signatures. But Hurteau says people have the wrong idea about what the home would be.

“It’s not a homeless shelter as people keep saying. It’s more of a residential place for people that need a place to stay,” he said.

This is a topic that hits home for Hurteau. The Transitional Living Services of Northern New York would run the place, along with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and a private developer. Hurteau says he’s bipolar and used to have a hard time taking his medications. But he worked with transitional living to get better.

“Getting through those programs that they offer, like taking medication, stay focused, stay clean and sober, and you can just really turn your life around,” he said.

The project would use the old Angel’s Inn as a temporary home for up to 18 homeless people. They would live there for six to nine months.

Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean told us last week that it would be staffed around the clock with employees.

“It’s not a flophouse. It’s not a hotel. It’s a home, with programming,” she said.

Cean says not every homeless person would be admitted to the facility, like sex offenders or people with a history of making methamphetamine.

Hurteau is not alone in his beliefs. His roommate spoke with 7 News off-camera. He said he’s all for the Angel’s Inn being used to help the homeless and doesn’t want to see the spot go to waste.

