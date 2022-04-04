Paul D. Collins, 69, formerly of Watertown

SCHENECTADY, New York (WWNY) - Paul D. Collins, 69, of Schenectady, New York died suddenly at his home Monday morning March 28, 2022. Paul was born April 27, 1952 in Watertown, the son of Francis E. and Glenna J. Cough Collins. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School, Watertown and St. John Fisher College, Rochester, New York. In Watertown, he had worked for the Jefferson County Department of Social Services. After moving to the Schenectady area, he was an Investment Analyst for the New York State Lottery.

Paul was a communicant of St Joseph’s Catholic Church. and a member of the Knights of St. John, both in Schenectady. He enjoyed golfing, travel, especially in the west, antiquing and time spent with his family. He is survived by his close friend, Cynthia J. “Cindy” Conway, Schenectady; two sisters; Sr. Bernadette Marie Collins, S.S.J., Ogdensburg, and Christine J. Pattantyus, her husband Gabour I., Poughkeepsie; a niece, two nephews and a cousin.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 8, at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown, with burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church before the mass from 9 to10 AM. Contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph’s Church, 600 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or Sisters Of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St. Watertown, New York 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

