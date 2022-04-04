Potsdam man accused of sexual abuse

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old Potsdam man is charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching.

Village police arrested Dante Damon last Friday after investigating a March 31 incident.

Damon was arraigned on counts of third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching in Potsdam Town Court.

He was released on his own recognizance.

No other details were released.

