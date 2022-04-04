Advertisement

Potsdam’s Positivity Club to host summit

Potsdam’s Positivity Club will host a high school leadership summit.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam High School’s Positivity Club is hosting a high school leadership summit where they hope to teach other schools how to start their own Positivity Clubs.

Halle Varney is club secretary and Dan Davis is an advisor. They talked about the Positivity Project -- also known as P2.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The summit is Saturday, June 4 at the high school.

Registration information has been sent to every school in the state. You can also find it here.

You need to register by Monday, May 16.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic dispute in Macomb leads to several charges
A fire broke out in a couple of town of Lisbon sheds Saturday afternoon.
Electrical fire destroys two sheds, threatens nearby home in Lisbon
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.
“The heart and soul of a community”. That’s how some people describe a Three Mile Bay volunteer...
Three Mile Bay community comes together to support firefighter battling cancer
The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Fatal two vehicle collision in Lewis County Friday evening

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
The Small Business Development Center is ready to help people interested in starting their own...
Thinking about starting a new business? Help is here!
Wake Up Weather
Feeling like spring this week
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather