Potsdam’s Positivity Club to host summit

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam High School’s Positivity Club is hosting a high school leadership summit where they hope to teach other schools how to start their own Positivity Clubs.

Halle Varney is club secretary and Dan Davis is an advisor. They talked about the Positivity Project -- also known as P2.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The summit is Saturday, June 4 at the high school.

Registration information has been sent to every school in the state. You can also find it here.

You need to register by Monday, May 16.

