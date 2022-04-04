Randall W. “Bill” Rink, 49, of Theresa

Bill passed away in the Town of Theresa Wednesday, March 30th. He was 49 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Randall W. “Bill” Rink will be Thursday, April 7th, 4:30pm – 7:00pm at Savory Downtown, Watertown.

Born in Colorado Springs October 30th, 1972, Bill was a son to Ronald E. and Nancy J. (Johnson) Rink. He graduated with the Sioux City School District class of 1991. Following graduation, Bill served in the United States Army until his retirement in June of 2012.

On September 24, 1993, he married Monique Klippert in Landstuhl, Germany.

Bill worked as a truck driver for several local businesses, most recently N and K Parks Corporation, Watertown. He enjoyed playing video games.

Surviving besides his wife, Monique, are his children, Katrina and David Lin of Brooklyn, New York Renee Rink of Watertown, Leah Rink and significant other Ian Come of Watertown; his father, Ronald E. and Mary Rink; his mother, Nancy J. and Louis Roy Lumbard of Iowa; his siblings, Roger E. Rink of Roland, Iowa, Rebecca A. (Greg) Pearce of Blockton, Iowa, Robin L. (Shane Wambold) Rink of Creston, Iowa; his step-sister, Crystal (Derek) Moss of Burlington, Iowa; and a grandchild, Leon Lin.

Bill is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dudley J. and Norma J. Johnson; his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Mary Rink; his uncles, Rolla Leroy “Rory” Rink, Richard D. Johnson; and his cousin, Wade J. Geary.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

