Sheriff’s office identifies victim of fatal Friday night crash

PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 177 in the town of Pinckney Friday night.

Deputies say 31-year-old Amer Al Naqeeb of Horseheads, N.Y. was eastbound at around 7 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle due to unsafe rear tires, unsafe speed, and slippery road conditions.

His vehicle went into the opposite lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Mario Barrera of Hollywood, Florida.

Al Naqeeb, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Barrera and a passenger were not injured.

Deputies say a dashboard camera mounted in the tractor-trailer recorded the crash.

