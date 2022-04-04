Advertisement

Sheriff’s office identifies victim of fatal Friday night crash

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 177 in the town of Pinckney Friday night.

Deputies say 31-year-old Amer Al Naqeeb of Horseheads, N.Y. was eastbound at around 7 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle due to unsafe rear tires, unsafe speed, and slippery road conditions.

His vehicle went into the opposite lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Mario Barrera of Hollywood, Florida.

Al Naqeeb, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Barrera and a passenger were not injured.

Deputies say a dashboard camera mounted in the tractor-trailer recorded the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic dispute in Macomb leads to several charges
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.
A fire broke out in a couple of town of Lisbon sheds Saturday afternoon.
Electrical fire destroys two sheds, threatens nearby home in Lisbon
“The heart and soul of a community”. That’s how some people describe a Three Mile Bay volunteer...
Three Mile Bay community comes together to support firefighter battling cancer
The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Fatal two vehicle collision in Lewis County Friday evening

Latest News

Water faucet
Village of Theresa issues conserve-water advisory
Potsdam man accused of sexual abuse
Redistricting maps
Ruling against NY’s redistricting temporarily on hold
Thomas Piché and Dale Klock
Leadership changes announced at Carthage Savings