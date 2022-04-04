State awards more money to YMCA for new community center
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another $1.5 million is coming from New York state to help the Watertown YMCA with its new $27 million community and aquatics center.
It’s set to be built inside the former call center in downtown Watertown.
The state packaged the new $1.5 million in funding with other money it already committed through its Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
The total commitment is $3.6 million.
“The total amount of $3.6 million shows the strength of the state’s commitment,” said YMCA Chief Executive Officer Denise Young.
The YMCA is still looking to raise $6 or $7 million for the project.
Young says the Y has raised $19 million so far.
