State awards more money to YMCA for new community center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another $1.5 million is coming from New York state to help the Watertown YMCA with its new $27 million community and aquatics center.

It’s set to be built inside the former call center in downtown Watertown.

The state packaged the new $1.5 million in funding with other money it already committed through its Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

The total commitment is $3.6 million.

“The total amount of $3.6 million shows the strength of the state’s commitment,” said YMCA Chief Executive Officer Denise Young.

The YMCA is still looking to raise $6 or $7 million for the project.

Young says the Y has raised $19 million so far.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.