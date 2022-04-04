Thinking about starting a new business? Help is here!

During the pandemic, the north country actually increased its population, while most other regions of the state saw a decrease. It’s promising news for aspiring business owners. Emily Griffin went to the Small Business Development Center in Watertown for tips.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “If you have a dream and a vision and you have the tenacity to do it, then you can get it done,” Small Business Development Center business advisor Michael Kinnie said.

Throughout the pandemic, many people have reevaluated their careers and considered opening their own businesses.

“I think in our area, small businesses are really important because we don’t have the massive industry, we don’t have the giant corporations,” Kinnie said.

It’s a process that can seem daunting, so the Small Business Development Center is offering tips, like starting a business plan.

“If you have a good business plan, it’s an operational plan, it’s a vision plan, it’s a strategic plan, it’s a marketing plan,” Kinnie said, “and it also helps you get funding.”

Their goal is to bring more successful businesses to the north country. They offer free business advising and have an entrepreneurial program starting April 19.

“We bring in lawyers, we bring in insurance agencies, we bring in bankers, we bring in accountants,” Kinnie said, “so if you’re interested you can attend the class, and by the way, it’s a Zoom class, which is awesome.”

Kinnie says the time is right to make your business dream a reality, and they’ll take the first step with you.

The entrepreneurial program lasts four weeks and is held Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

