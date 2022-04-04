Volunteers can meat in Lewis County to feed needy around the world

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a canning operation on wheels, and it’s in Lewis County.

The Mennonite Central Committee has brought supplies and meat from Pennsylvania and needs volunteers to can it.

The group showed up at the Maple Ridge Center near Lowville on Monday.

“Great response. We have 30 continuous volunteers from 8 am to 5 pm,” said Benjamin Fouse, Mennonite Central Committee co-organizer.

They’ll be busy canning 16,000 pounds of chicken from Pennsylvania over 2 days.

“We’re wiping off cans. Apparently, they’re grinding the chicken over there. Then it goes into the truck, and they do whatever they do in there,” said Nina Kelly, volunteer.

The mobile side of this operation is in the truck.

After the meat is prepared and put in a can, it’s sealed and then cooked in a boiling barrel.

Then, it’s ready to be packed.

The mobile operation helps feed people. Ten percent of the meat is given to local food pantries. The rest is sent out around the nation and around the world, which volunteers feel is important right now.

“I think it just makes you feel good to be able to help people. And especially with the Ukraine situation over there now,” said Nina Kelly.

The MCC organizer says he hopes some of this food will make its way into Ukraine.

“Knowing that we can help areas that are struggling with, you know, food shortages, with hunger,” said Jeremy Kelly, Mennonite Central Committee organizer.

Every year MCC’s mobile meat canner travels across the United States and Canada meeting volunteers who prepare cans of turkey, beef, chicken, and pork to be sent around the world.

More than 30,000 people a year volunteer to fill, weigh, wash and label every can.

Once they’re finished, cans are shipped to MCC partners, providing important nutrients when meat is hard to purchase.

Last year, 550,440 pounds of canned meat were shipped to Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Jordan, Syria, Zambia, and the U.S., including Puerto Rico.

