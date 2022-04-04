Your Turn: feedback on Copenhagen lesson, county bonuses & Taco Bell lines

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Male, female, and neither.” That’s what one woman says was taught during a 3rd-grade lesson on gender at Copenhagen Central School. Most of your feedback this week is about that:

Third grade is a little early to have this kind of conversation.

Holly Rice Weaver

This is a subject for the parents to address.

Denise Dunn Barker

If we start talking about these topics earlier, it becomes the norm. Then there won’t be a need for kids to hide who they are.

Melissa Bukolt

You also had a lot to say about St. Lawrence County workers wanting a bonus for working throughout the pandemic:

We deserve it! People on unemployment got an extra $600 a paycheck while we got nothing!

Whitney Miller

A lot of people worked through the pandemic. You shouldn’t expect a bonus for doing your jobs.

Karen Canning Dreythaler

Who is to say who gets what? It can’t be done in a way to keep everyone happy!

Tammy Amaral

Customers at Ogdensburg’s brand-new Taco Bell waited in drive-thru lines for as long as 45 minutes, which got a lot of you talking:

No fast food is worth sitting in line that long.

Eleanor LaSala

With the price of gas, that’s a $45 taco.

Sara Lenczewski

Who cares if someone wants to wait in line that long? You’re not paying for their gas or meal.

Bridgette Rexford

