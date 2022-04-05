Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Karina Benzel

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Karina Benzel, a senior at Clifton-Fine Central Central School.

Karina is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, student council, and National Honor Society.

Karina plans to pursue a degree in business administration at Clarkson University.

Watch her interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Physician assistant dies in Lewis County crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Karina Benzel
Career-Tech All-Star: Anthony Cicciarelli
Career-Tech All-Star: Anthony Cicciarelli
Arts All-Star: Sarah Cortez
Arts All-Star: Sarah Cortez
Career-Tech All-Star: Anthony Cicciarelli