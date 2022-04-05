Academic All-Star: Karina Benzel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Karina Benzel, a senior at Clifton-Fine Central Central School.
Karina is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, student council, and National Honor Society.
Karina plans to pursue a degree in business administration at Clarkson University.
Watch her interview above.
