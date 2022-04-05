Academic All-Star: Karina Benzel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Karina Benzel, a senior at Clifton-Fine Central Central School.

Karina is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, student council, and National Honor Society.

Karina plans to pursue a degree in business administration at Clarkson University.



