Advertisement

Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.(Adidas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Adidas is teaming up with Waffle House for a limited-edition golf shoe.

Waffle House, which has its headquarters in Georgia, is celebrating the kickoff of the 86th Masters Tournament in Augusta this Thursday with the release of the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes.

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern. The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.

The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.
The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.(Adidas)

“Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right,” an Adidas news release reads.

The shoes cost $200 for women’s sizes and $210 to men’s sizes. You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Physician assistant dies in Lewis County crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.

Latest News

Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Obamacare
President Biden signs executive order to eliminate “family glitch” and expand Affordable Care Act
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
FILE - Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays...
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her...
Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother