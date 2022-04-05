Arts All-Star: Sarah Cortez

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - For Sarah Cortez, art is something she mainly does for herself.

“I do share it and it makes me happy when other people enjoy it, but more importantly, I enjoy it,” she said.

The visual artist from Hammond is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to study graphic design at SUNY Canton and possibly game design there, too.

