Arts All-Star: Sarah Cortez

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - For Sarah Cortez, art is something she mainly does for herself.

“I do share it and it makes me happy when other people enjoy it, but more importantly, I enjoy it,” she said.

The visual artist from Hammond is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to study graphic design at SUNY Canton and possibly game design there, too.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

