Barbara Jean Bicknell, 88, formerly of Watertown

BUNKER HILL, West Virginia (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Bicknell, 88, of Bunker Hill, WV, died April 03, 2022 at 8am in her home.

Mrs. Bicknell was born December 28, 1933, in Watertown, NY, daughter of S. Patrick and Bernice (Harrigan) Shannon. She graduated from Watertown High School and Rochester Institute of Technology.

After graduating from RIT, she worked on staff as Production Manager and teacher in the school, College of Food Service at RIT. On August 22, 1959, she married Wesley R. Bicknell in Chaumont, NY. Mr. Bicknell was a veteran student at RIT. After Mr. Bicknell’s graduation in 1961, she was a stay at home mom as they moved to Watertown, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC. In 1969, Mrs. Bicknell entered the workforce again following her career in food service. After many years in school lunch management, she went to work at the Central Intelligence Agency, Washington DC as Manager, Executive Dining Room and then Chief of Protocol. She retired with the Intelligence Commendation Medal from the CIA in 1990. She volunteered for the Arthritis Foundation in Frederick, MD, Hospice of the Florida Suncoast, FL, and Hospice of the Panhandle in Martinsburg, WV. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, embroidering and reading fiction.

Surviving are her husband Wesley, son Patrick, two grandchildren, Katheryn, Pevarnik, Jessica Collins and her husband Zachary and two great grandchildren, Ella Collins, Brady Collins, of Hedgesville, WV. A sister in-law Carol Shannon, of Ammissville, VA. Mrs. Bicknell was predeceased in death by a son, Richard, a daughter, Lynn Marie Pevarnik Senesi, a sister Patricia Lazier, and a brother James Shannon.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com. Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle,122 Waverly CT, Martinsburg, WV 25403 or a charity of one’s choice.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.