Bernie Williams to speak at SUNY Potsdam’s commencement

Bernie Williams
Bernie Williams(SUNY Potsdam)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Former Yankees slugger Bernie Williams will be SUNY Potsdam’s 2022 commencement keynote speaker. And Williams will bring more than just inspiring words.

The Bernie Williams Collective will be in concert at Hosmer Hall the night before. In addition to being a four-time World Series champion, Williams is a Latin Grammy-nominated musician.

He also raises funds for children’s music programs. In 2019, SUNY Potsdam awarded him an honorary doctorate.

John Wicke, SUNY Potsdam strategic alliances director, met him just before that.

“An accomplished athlete and musician, philanthropist, just a wonderful person. He’s going to have a fantastic message for our students and the community when he’s the speaker here at Potsdam,” said Wicke.

“I also hope they take his message to heart and consider doing philanthropic things for those that are less fortunate than them because that’s what it’s all about,” said Patrick Quinn, SUNY Potsdam vice president for enrollment management.

Commencement takes place May 21 on the quad.

The Bernie Williams Collective concert is at 7:30 p.m. May 20 in Hosmer Hall. Concert tickets are on sale now at cpspotsdam.org.

