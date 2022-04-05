Career-Tech All-Star: Anthony Cicciarelli
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Cicciarelli loves doing illustrations, animating, and taking videos.
“It’s some of the best fun there is out there and it’s something I could enjoy,” he said.
That’s why his dream job would be in general graphic media.
The Edwards-Knox student is studying graphic communications at Southwest Tech Center in Fowler.
He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.
Watch the video to see some of his designs and to learn more about him.
