Carl J. Denecia, 87, formerly of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKLEDGE, Florida (WWNY) - Carl J. Denecia, 87, of Rockledge Florida, formerly of Gouverneur and Florence South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Cocoa, Florida.

Funeral services will be scheduled and announced later in the spring with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.

Carl was born in Gouverneur on November 14, 1934, the son of Henry and Evelyn (Palmteer) Denecia. He graduated from Gouverneur High School and served in the United States Army as a sergeant in military intelligence in Herzog Base in Germany in the late 1950′s.

On October 14, 1956, Carl married what would be his lifetime partner, Marlene M. Gollaher.

As a young man, Carl worked as a short order diner cook, milkman, furniture store operator, and household mover before becoming a Gouverneur Police officer and then a Sheriff’s Deputy prior to retiring as Senior Detective Sergeant for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. He also became trained as an arson investigator for the Department and eventually spent years training other officers in that regard. After that he was a Hotel manager in Florence S.C.

He was a member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge, a parish member of St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur and that same Herzog Base Veterans group for which he published a monthly newsletter for many years. Carl also served on the Gouverneur Village Board before serving the community as the village mayor.

Carl enjoyed many hobbies and pursuits over the years including motorcycling, woodworking, golf, crossword puzzles, a love of music, watching old movies and various ventures into writing.

Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene. His daughter Carla J. and her husband John Kitts of Melbourne, Florida as well as his grandchildren Derek Kitts, his wife Michelle and their children (Carl’s great grandchildren) Griffin and Graham. They are joined by Stacy (Kitts) Wolf and her husband Ryan. Also surviving him is his son Clark J. and wife, Kim Denecia of Southern England in the United Kingdom, Clark’s daughter Jessica Denecia (Grandchild) and her son Trystan Denecia (great grandson).

He is predeceased by his parents and a sister Anita Beckstead.

Memorial donations in memory of Carl are encouraged to St. James School, 164 E. Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

