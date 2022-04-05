Carthage-area man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 40-year-old Carthage-area man is going to prison after being found guilty of 41 sex crimes.
Eric Woods was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County Court to 18 years behind bars.
In January, a jury convicted Woods of 41 of 51 criminal counts against him.
According to the indictment, Woods had sexual contact with a girl on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2019.
The assaults began when the child was 10 years old.
Woods was convicted of the following crimes:
- three counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- two counts of second-degree sexual abuse
- 18 counts of second-degree criminal sex act
- 17 counts of third-degree criminal sex act
- one count of third-degree rape
