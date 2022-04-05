Advertisement

Carthage-area man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes

Eric Woods
Eric Woods(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 40-year-old Carthage-area man is going to prison after being found guilty of 41 sex crimes.

Eric Woods was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County Court to 18 years behind bars.

In January, a jury convicted Woods of 41 of 51 criminal counts against him.

According to the indictment, Woods had sexual contact with a girl on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2019.

The assaults began when the child was 10 years old.

Woods was convicted of the following crimes:

  • three counts of first-degree sexual abuse
  • two counts of second-degree sexual abuse
  • 18 counts of second-degree criminal sex act
  • 17 counts of third-degree criminal sex act
  • one count of third-degree rape

