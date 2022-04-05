Carthage Citizen of the Year is Sean McHale

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sean McHale has been named Carthage Citizen of the Year.

A retired social studies teacher at Carthage Central School, McHale started the Exceptional Games a few years ago.

The games involved special education students from more than a dozen schools getting together at Carthage Central.

McHale is also a past chief at the Carthage Fire Department and past exalted ruler at the Elks Lodge.

A former student who now volunteers with McHale made the nomination.

“If you ask anyone who took his classes at Carthage High, he was very big on building a legacy. I think that’s what he has done. He’s very dedicated. He has gone out to not help just one organization, but multiple organizations and it takes a lot of commitment,” said Tyler Clemons, who nominated McHale.

According to the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter, you can celebrate the Citizen of Year on April 20 at the Carthage Elks. Call 315-493-3590 to make a reservation.

