Advertisement

Carthage Citizen of the Year is Sean McHale

Sean McHale pictured in 2018
Sean McHale pictured in 2018(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sean McHale has been named Carthage Citizen of the Year.

A retired social studies teacher at Carthage Central School, McHale started the Exceptional Games a few years ago.

The games involved special education students from more than a dozen schools getting together at Carthage Central.

McHale is also a past chief at the Carthage Fire Department and past exalted ruler at the Elks Lodge.

A former student who now volunteers with McHale made the nomination.

“If you ask anyone who took his classes at Carthage High, he was very big on building a legacy. I think that’s what he has done. He’s very dedicated. He has gone out to not help just one organization, but multiple organizations and it takes a lot of commitment,” said Tyler Clemons, who nominated McHale.

According to the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter, you can celebrate the Citizen of Year on April 20 at the Carthage Elks. Call 315-493-3590 to make a reservation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Physician assistant dies in Lewis County crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash

Latest News

Eggs
Egg hatchery project gets $1.5M state grant
Sign for 17th Annual SNIRT Run
Lewis County gears up for SNIRT Run
Bernie Williams
Bernie Williams to speak at SUNY Potsdam’s commencement
Eric Woods
Carthage-area man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes