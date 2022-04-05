Daniel E. Geddes, 79, formerly of Lisbon

Mr. Geddes passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Kentucky. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAY CITY, Kentucky (WWNY) - Funeral services for Daniel E. Geddes, age 79, of Clay City, KY and formerly of Mexico, NY and Lisbon, NY, will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:30AM with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 11:00AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Geddes passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Kentucky.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of fifty nine years, Patricia Geddes of Clay City, KY; his children, Daniel Geddes, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia of Clay City, KY, Edward Geddes and his wife, Kathy, of Central Square, NY, Patrick Geddes of Clay City, KY, and Alvin Geddes and his wife, Kelly, of Central Square, NY; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, June Clark, in 1993 and a brother, Charles H. Geddes, in 2003.

Daniel was born on March 9, 1943, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Bert H. and Lois Mae (Beldock) Geddes. He attended local schools. Daniel married Patricia Howard on June 26,1962. Daniel worked for Denton Refractory Services Corporation, Syracuse, NY, and later retired.

Daniel enjoyed billiards, bowling, and traveling.

Donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.