Donna L. Mallette, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Donna L. Mallette will be 1:00pm Friday, April 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

Donna passed away Friday, April 1st at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 74 years old.

Born in Watertown April 25, 1947, Donna was a daughter of the late Robert Sprague and Mary Edus. She was educated locally and worked as a caregiver at various locations in Watertown.

Donna enjoyed darts, bingo, crossword puzzles, lottery tickets, spending time with family, and her cats. She also took great pride in her 21-year sobriety.

Donna is survived by her companion, Randy Hollinger of Watertown; her children, Betty and John Fuller of Watertown, Timothy and Mary Boshane of Adams, Theresa Nemeth (significant other Joey Weeks) of Watertown, James Boshane of Rome; and her siblings, Diane (Bruce) MacDonald of Wisconsin, Noella Tiberand of Watertown, and John Sprague of Florida. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Donna is predeceased by her husband, Larry Mallette; her stepfather, Angelo Marconi; and her sister, Carol Terrillion.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

