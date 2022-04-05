Advertisement

Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash

A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle rolled onto its side in a residential area near Watertown’s Thompson Park Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Park Drive West.

Fire officials say the woman driving the car struck a lamp post and the car rolled onto the driver’s side door.

She was uninjured but responders had to use battery-powered saws to get her out of the car.

A fire captain at the scene said the department’s new rescue truck allowed them to use what they called stabilization jacks, which made the rescue much safer.

No one else was in the car. The one-way road was closed for a time.

