Egg hatchery project gets $1.5M state grant

Eggs
Eggs(MGN, Brando / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - State funding will help land an egg hatchery to a new agribusiness park near Watertown.

CWT Farms International is set to put a 50,000-square foot hatchery off State Route 3 in the town of Hounsfield now that the state will provide a $1.5 million grant.

More than a dozen jobs will be created.

An announcement from the hatchery will come next week.

Developer Mike Lundy owns the park and says the site is shovel-ready and that’s one reason the company chose the Watertown area for its new plant.

A groundbreaking will likely happen this spring.

