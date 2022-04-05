Egg hatchery project gets $1.5M state grant

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - State funding will help land an egg hatchery to a new agribusiness park near Watertown.

CWT Farms International is set to put a 50,000-square foot hatchery off State Route 3 in the town of Hounsfield now that the state will provide a $1.5 million grant.

More than a dozen jobs will be created.

An announcement from the hatchery will come next week.

Developer Mike Lundy owns the park and says the site is shovel-ready and that’s one reason the company chose the Watertown area for its new plant.

A groundbreaking will likely happen this spring.

