Guy W. Miller, 100, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Guy W. Miller, 100, of NYS Rt. 37, formerly of Margaretville, NY, passed away, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on April 23, 1921 in Middletown, NY, he was a son of Carl and Elsie Bouton Miller and attended Margaretville schools.

He married Margaret Faulkner of Conesville, NY on November 1, 1939. She died in 1994.

Mr. Miller entered the US Army on November 17, 1943, serving time in Ardennes, Northern France and Rhineland and was honorably discharged on December 7, 1945.

He was a tool and dye maker for Republic Avation, Long Island, NY for twenty years.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Crawfordville, FL.

He enjoyed woodworking making toys and trucks.

Survivors include three children; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ed Loy, Redwood, NY; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Larry and Marion Miller, Mt. Pleasant, SC and Walter and Karen Miller, Coldbrooke, NY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, a brother, James Miller, two sisters, Margaret Sanford and Dawn Moore and two grandsons, Eric Miller and Leonard Miller all died before him.

Calling hours will be 1-3 pm, Friday, April 8, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be 11 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at New Kingston Valley Cemetery, New Kingston, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

